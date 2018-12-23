Top Envoy Fighting ISIS Resigns In Protest

I don't think it's a good sign when the only people cheering on our foreign policy are Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin. It's even more worrisome when the experts who have spent years working in our country's defense no longer feel it's tenable to work for Donald J. Trump.

Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has resigned in protest over President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, joining Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in an administration exodus of experienced national security figures. McGurk described Trump’s decision as a “shock.” Only 11 days ago, McGurk had said it would be “reckless” to consider IS defeated and therefore would be unwise to bring American forces home. McGurk decided to speed up his original plan to leave his post in mid-February. “The recent decision by the president came as a shock and was a complete reversal of policy,” he said in an email to his staff viewed by The Associated Press. “It left our coalition partners confused and our fighting partners bewildered with no plan in place or even considered thought as to consequences.”

So to recap, those who have been working for years, if not decades, for US interests find Donald Trump's latest move, done against the advice of his own Secretary of Defense, to be reckless and potentially dangerous. All-but-in-name dictators, eager to exert their power without the cautionary force of US power tempering them, cheer the move. Kinda makes you wonder for which government Donald Trump thinks he works, doesn't it?

Trump, in his typical fashion, had a petty tweet about McGurk:

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

You've lost your top envoy in against the Islamic State and that's no big deal?

The fact that you say you don’t know @brett_mcgurk speaks volumes about your commitment to fighting ISIS @realDonaldTrump. Why don’t you know the man who has done more than any civilian to degrade ISIS? I can assure you @BarackObama knows him well. https://t.co/OzvKRrmVF5

Brett worked extremely hard over many years to ensure the US fulfilled its leadership role in a critically important part of the world. Like Sec. Mattis, Brett believes in the principles, values, & partnerships that define America. Donald Trump does not. https://t.co/iiOwRlXA28 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 22, 2018

How long will it take the Red Hat crowd to figure out how unsafe and unstable he's making the whole world?