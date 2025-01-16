President Musk Wants To Install Ramaswamy In The U.S. Senate

According to Politico, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is considering appointing Vivek Ramaswamy to the state’s U.S. Senate seat about to be vacated by J.D. Vance.

At first glance, it seems odd given that Ramaswamy is so darned unpopular in MAGA world right now. Also, Ramaswamy has already gotten to work with President-Unelect Musk on their non-existent Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In reality, it's a plan to slash government services for regular folks in order to give Musk and Puppet Trump’s billionaire bros a tax cut.

Politico says Ramaswamy’s interest in the job “has sparked speculation in GOP circles that he is looking for a lifeline” after defending H-1B visas by saying, essentially, that American culture doesn’t provide good enough workers.

But I suspect President Musk and his boy Trump see it as a way of making the Senate more friendly to destroying the government.

More from Politico:

Billionaire Musk, co-director of DOGE, Ramaswamy and Trump are all said to be in agreement that the group needs an advocate in the Senate. … A Senate appointment would allow Ramaswamy, 39, to work on efforts to cut federal spending from inside Congress while Musk pursues it from the outside, the second person familiar with Ramaswamy’s thinking told POLITICO. It would also provide Ramaswamy a chance to go fight for DOGE priorities against expected pushback from Senate Democrats, given his penchant for debating.

There are other benefits, according to Politico. “Appointing Ramaswamy to the Senate would offer Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted a cleaner shot to succeed DeWine by eliminating a potential competitor,” Politico noted.

The problem is that whomever DeWine appoints has to run in a special election in 2026 and then again in 2028. Ramaswamy is a uniquely obnoxious person who dropped out of the 2024 presidential primary after winning only a single-digit vote share in the Iowa caucuses.

But maybe Musk and his Project 2025 bros think they can destroy the government for everyone but the billionaires by the time Ramaswamy has to run.