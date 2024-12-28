'Stuffed In A Locker': Even Scott Jennings Is Dunking On Ramaswamy

There is so much drama going on with the Temu Apartheid guy (the unelected incoming President), Vivek Ramawhatever, and MAGA. Vice President-elect Donald isn't even in office yet, but he's created a lot of chaos. I know that surprises you. MAGA is suddenly starting to get it about DOGE, the supposed government agency that Congress hasn't sanctioned. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) already audits the federal government, and DOGE will be set up to kneecap the federal government, not eliminate wasteful spending.

Vivek Ramaswamy unleashed a post demeaning American workers, and it didn't go down well. Hey, MAGA, we warned you. Even Scott Jennings had a go at that clown.

"Somebody got stuffed in a locker," Jennings said. "I'm not gonna say who. Look, I think there's a way to solve this and talk about this that doesn't denigrate all of American culture."

"I mean, I'm now understanding more and more how he got 100 votes in Iowa or whatever it was he got during the Iowa caucus," he continued.

"The reality is, and Elon, by the way, clarified or further explained his position later and was talking about saying I wanna bring in the top 0.1% of engineering talent from around the world," he said.

"So I think we can bring in the absolute top talent from around the world and, at the same time, not insult the rest of the United States of America and our culture and the way we do things here and also lift up the American students who have the talent and who have the interest and put them in the right educational opportunities," he continued. "I think what he did today was to over-talk it."

"A lot of MAGA people are not happy," Jennings added. "A lot of Republicans are not happy, and this is why Donald Trump's in the Oval Office and he's a volunteer."

The thing is, though, Scott, Elon Musk bought his way into the White House. It's his now. MAGA was OK with that until they weren't.