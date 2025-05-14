That 'Free Putt' May End Up Costing $1 Billion To Retrofit

Yambo described it as a "free putt" and said nobody says no to a free putt! But retrofitting the Qatari-offered replacement for Air Force One could cost as much as a billion dollars to install the necessary security equipment, communications and defensive capabilities for it to be safely used, current and former officials said. Via NBC News:

Converting a Qatari-owned 747 jet into a new Air Force One for President Donald Trump would involve installing multiple top-secret systems, cost over $1 billion and take years to complete, three aviation experts told NBC News. They said that accepting the 13-year-old jet would likely cost U.S. taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars over time, noting that refurbishing the commercial plane would exceed its current value of $400 million. The project might also not be completed by the end of Trump’s term in 2029, at which time the plane is expected to be handed over to Trump’s presidential library foundation. Richard Aboulafia, an analyst and consultant on commercial and military aviation, said he thought turning the Qatari jetliner into Air Force One would cost billions and take years. “You’re taking a 747, disassembling it, reassembling it, and then jacking it up to a very high level,” said Aboulafia, a managing director at AeroDynamic Advisory, a consulting firm.

You don't say! Trump is usually so concerned about saving federal dollars! And always on top of complex details!

Aviation experts refer to Air Force One as the most complicated aircraft on the planet. The plane is meant to serve as a secure communication center in the sky — including command and control of nuclear weapons — and allow the president to issue orders to military and government agencies in the event of war or other emergency. Experts said the idea made no financial or practical sense given that Boeing is already deep into a multiyear effort to convert two 747s to replace current Air Force One planes. They said that the contract for refurbishing the Qatari 747 would likely go to Boeing as its original manufacturer. “Since you’re also disassembling and reassembling the jet for security reasons, you’re probably going to go with the people who know it better,” Aboulafia said. “If you have to rip the plane apart, that’s more of a Boeing job.

