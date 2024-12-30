Musk And Vivek Have No Power To Do Anything

Since Trump created a fictitious Department of government called DOGE, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the two wealthy political fools have been constantly in the news.

Recently, there's been a lot of infighting within the MAGA cult after Ramaswamy described Americans as mediocre miscreants, while Musk wants to eradicate all those in the MAGA cult that refuse to adhere to everything he says or as Conover so cleverly put it: "Elon Musk To MAGA: 'F*ck Yourselves In The Face'"

In reality these two have no power except the power cowardly MAGA Republicans will give them and the media microphones they hold.

There is no subpoena power and they cannot demand any Department head to turn over documents or information. It's a glorified positioned given as a reward for supporting Trump. Two super rich babbling buffoons reading off a decades long grievance list from conservatives about spending that hate the legacy of FDR and other programs that have been created to help the entire country, ie: the working class.

Ramaswamy and Musk are completely clueless to the inner workings of the federal government or the budgetary process so they step on their own toes whenever they talk about making budget cuts.

“Placing Elon Musk, the ultimate corporate tycoon, in authority over government efficiency is laughable,” Lisa Gilbert, a co-president of the progressive consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement. “Musk not only knows nothing about government efficiency and regulation, his own businesses have regularly run afoul of the very rules he will be in position to attack in his new ‘czar’ position. This is the ultimate corporate corruption.”

One of the biggest outspoken attorneys denouncing setting up an advisory committee of private-sector executives was Supreme Court Justice, John Roberts.

A young White House lawyer wrote in an internal memo in 1985 that it would be a “disaster” to set up an advisory committee of private-sector executives to implement the Grace Commission’s recommendations. In a warning that may prove prophetic given Musk’s business dealings with the federal government, the lawyer wrote, “Serious conflict of interest problems arose from having corporate CEOs scrutinizing the internal workings of agencies charged with regulating their businesses.” The lawyer who wrote that memo? John Roberts, who is now the chief justice of the United State “Serious conflict of interest problems arose from having corporate CEOs scrutinizing the internal workings of agencies charged with regulating their businesses

Oh, how times have changed.

It's odious to see the richest man in the world being in charge of anything within the purview of a presidential administration.

The Founding Fathers did not want a king or strong man in charge of this nation, but Traitor Trump has brought the remnants of South Africa's apartheid governance onto the American people.

Damn him and Damn his DOGE asshats.