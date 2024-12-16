The REAL Story Behind Vivek Ramaswamy's Opinion Of Elon Musk

Video has resurfaced of Vivek Ramaswamy talking some serious s*t about Elon Musk. It shouldn't shock anyone, but Vivek seems to have had some pretty strong opinions on who owned Elon. Let's just say it wasn't Elon.

Now, nobody actually likes Musk unless or until they get paid to (ditto Ramaswamy), so the strong dislike for him isn't a shock. Having some kind of personality disorder is central to being a big figure in MAGA. A theme we've often seen among MAGA figures from Nancy Mace to JD Vance is their willingness to to change any position or belief--hell, throw momma from the train--if it helps them gain status, position, fame or wealth.

It comes with lacking a soul. But, still, hilarious to see the two pretend to be BFFs now with their history of animus. Watch the video to find out more!