Steve Bannon Livid That A Republican Should Have To Testify

MAGAt grifting scumbag Steve Bannon was furious that CIA Director Ratcliffe answered any questions during today's Congressional hearing on the leaked Signal group chat.

Members of any administration can be subpoenaed to appear at any congressional hearing, but Bannon is somewhat right when he says it's also to wage "political information warfare." Republicans have done it for years, and now he's pissed that Democrats are responding with actual investingations.

Bannon is all for "probes" when the questions involve the Democratic Party or any rival, but when it comes to Trump or any of his brown shirts, "classified" means Democrats have no right to investigate.

I highlighted some of this transcript since I posted over three minutes of his ranting:

BANNON: I mean rock-hard Bennet Bennet came in for the kill because Ratcliffe had set himself up in the opening thing by getting chatty. These hearings are not to be chatty. He should have never gotten into that discussion. And there's no rationale and there's no reasoning and then Ratcliffe set himself up about Steve Witkoff being in Moscow. John Ratcliffe is a good man. John Ratcliffe tried to engage them right and try to gauge it and look how they twisted, look how Bennet came in and waited for the kill, right? Waited for the kill and look at Ratcliffe trying to defend himself. This is a Moscow show trial. You're a hundred percent, right? This is like in front of the Nazi judges where they just keep haranguing you on everything you said in twisting it and twist you in the wind. This is exactly a struggle session. This is what Mao Zedong went back to every village and did this is why you do not engage with them 101 you engage with them.

Anyone acting like the Nazis are the Trump administration, aided by his fascist White and Christian nationalist base.