LOL! Steve Bannon Says Rudy Giuliani Will Be FBI Director

ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE.

Steve Bannon, out on bail for (allegedly!) defrauding MAGA types willing to shell out their own dineros for a wall that Mexico was definitely going to pay for (three whole miles built in four years, snap!), now predicts that Rudy Giuliani...

...Yes, THAT Rudy Giuliani of the drinks in the bedroom pants tucking...

...will be our next FBI Director! Yay!

Transcript via Media Matters:

STEVE BANNON (HOST): We have called for, since last Thursday when the New York Post story broke, for either the -- Rudy Giuliani said it first, that Wray should resign. I say he should be fired if he couldn't answer the questions. The Washington Post broke a big scoop that the president is thinking about Wray. Note to Washington Post, you've got to get an intern to start watching the show because you're missing something, that's not a scoop, that's stale, right? I've got a scoop for you, though. I think the interim -- they're going to fire Wray, Wray's done.

…

You're going to be fired. You can take that to the bank and cash it. You're going to be fired, OK? You're going to be fired. I'm going to break some news here. I think the interim -- I think the interim director of the FBI is going to be Rudy Giuliani and his wingman is going to be Ric Grenell.

Take it to the bank like the MAGA checks you used to pay off your personal credit cards, (allegedly!) Steve?