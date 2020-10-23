Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LOL! Steve Bannon Says Rudy Giuliani Will Be FBI Director

Not making this up.
By Frances Langum

ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE.

Steve Bannon, out on bail for (allegedly!) defrauding MAGA types willing to shell out their own dineros for a wall that Mexico was definitely going to pay for (three whole miles built in four years, snap!), now predicts that Rudy Giuliani...

...Yes, THAT Rudy Giuliani of the drinks in the bedroom pants tucking...

...will be our next FBI Director! Yay!

Transcript via Media Matters:

STEVE BANNON (HOST): We have called for, since last Thursday when the New York Post story broke, for either the -- Rudy Giuliani said it first, that Wray should resign. I say he should be fired if he couldn't answer the questions. The Washington Post broke a big scoop that the president is thinking about Wray. Note to Washington Post, you've got to get an intern to start watching the show because you're missing something, that's not a scoop, that's stale, right? I've got a scoop for you, though. I think the interim -- they're going to fire Wray, Wray's done.

You're going to be fired. You can take that to the bank and cash it. You're going to be fired, OK? You're going to be fired. I'm going to break some news here. I think the interim -- I think the interim director of the FBI is going to be Rudy Giuliani and his wingman is going to be Ric Grenell.

Take it to the bank like the MAGA checks you used to pay off your personal credit cards, (allegedly!) Steve?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.