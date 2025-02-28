Influencer Live-Tweets Her Firing After Posting Elon Salute

This story is so dumb that I'm not convinced it's not an elaborate prank solely designed to get attention for clicks and giggles. But, taken at face value, a social media influencer posts herself in the standard Elon Musk/Sieg Heil pose, which draws attention to the rest of her posts on X, which, strangely, all seem to have a decided Nazi/Holocaust denier slant to them. Another account has since replaced that one, with a more influencer vibe, bathing suit pictures and stuff.

Source: Daily Dot

An X user and TikTok influencer claims to have been fired from her job shortly after users found a photograph of her performing a stiff-armed salute.

Identified as Carly Minnick, the user announced in a post on Wednesday that she had been terminated by her employer shortly after being called into an “emergency” meeting.

“My boss says he needs to talk to me in 15 minutes and it’s an emergency,” she wrote.

“I got fired,” she then posted.

Minnick, who seems to have changed her X handle from @MinnickCarly to @coffeemousee amid the fiasco, did not initially state what led to her termination. But a community note and users in her replies were quick to point out that she carried out a “Nazi salute” in a now-deleted post.

...

After a short hiatus, Minnick returned to X only to make vague references to the incident. In one post, she shared a photo of Elon Musk performing a similar salute alongside a message that suggested she was taking the fall for the billionaire.

That post appears to have been deleted.