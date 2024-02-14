Social Media Influencer Slagged After Inept Tweet About Ukraine

Social media influencer (and Elon Musk fanboy) with 1.5mil Twitter followers made his unfortunate tweet yesterday. A few hours later Ukraine would sink yet another Russian warship in the video. In fact, in the video he included in his tweet, of the five large surface vessels shown, four of them have already been sunk, according to Twitter's community note that linked to the verified sinkings.

It's not the first time Wallace has courted controversy (and gross stupidity) as he's often been linked with assorted crypto currency scams. This latest self-own is just par for the course with him. And if he looks like a douchebag to you that's because he is.

Anyone who believes Ukraine can beat Russia is clinically insane pic.twitter.com/nTdToFkHWI — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 13, 2024

Wallace would later slag Twitter's community notes as part of the MIC (Military Industrial Complex), I kid you not.

Replies were not kind.

If you’re going to post Kremlin propaganda videos claiming Russia is indestructible, it would probably be wise to first make sure Ukraine has not already sunk most of the featured Russian warships pic.twitter.com/MTgWLTqklP — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) February 14, 2024

Agent @MattWallace888 is responsible for the greatest community note of the whole war to date. To prove we can’t be beaten, he tweets a picture of a 5 of our warships, 4 of which have been sunk.



I am surrounded by idiocy. pic.twitter.com/kMwwJ0Thgi — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) February 14, 2024

Community Notes strikes again. pic.twitter.com/20P4vWtEW1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2024

The biggest warship in this video (also the biggest in the Black Sea) sank two years ago and half the landing ships in that stillframe have sunk since Labor Day. One mere hours after he posted this.



lol. lmao. https://t.co/QKHXZziBtB — zeddy (@Zeddary) February 14, 2024

Are you still stuck in 23 Feb 2022? — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) February 13, 2024

Wow! You are dumb. Russia has thrown everything it has against Ukraine for 2 years. They are now hiding behind a vast set of fortifications. Instead of trying to defeat Ukraine they are struggling to hold on to what they have. Another year or two of war, and Russia is f*****d! — Macer Gifford (@macergifford) February 13, 2024

Morons like you are always impressed by these choreographed, no-OPFOR military exercises and the footage from them. How did this work in real life? 400K russians dead, ~10K armored vehicles gone. A few hundred aircraft destroyed. Black Sea fleet rendered ineffective. — SK Media🇺🇦 (@SpaghettiKozak) February 13, 2024