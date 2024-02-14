Social Media Influencer Slagged After Inept Tweet About Ukraine

Matt Wallace claimed "Anyone who believes Ukraine can beat Russia is clinically insane" - with a video of sunk Russian battle ships.
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceFebruary 14, 2024

Social media influencer (and Elon Musk fanboy) with 1.5mil Twitter followers made his unfortunate tweet yesterday. A few hours later Ukraine would sink yet another Russian warship in the video. In fact, in the video he included in his tweet, of the five large surface vessels shown, four of them have already been sunk, according to Twitter's community note that linked to the verified sinkings.

It's not the first time Wallace has courted controversy (and gross stupidity) as he's often been linked with assorted crypto currency scams. This latest self-own is just par for the course with him. And if he looks like a douchebag to you that's because he is.

Wallace would later slag Twitter's community notes as part of the MIC (Military Industrial Complex), I kid you not.

Replies were not kind.

