President Musk Really, Really Wants You To Believe VP Trump Is Boss

You can understand why President-Unelected Elon Musk doesn't want people to think he’s calling the shots in the Oval Office. For one thing, his efforts to strong-arm the GOP and/or shut down the government just failed bigly. For another, he knows darned well that his boy, Donald Trump, can’t stand the thought of not looking like he’s the big kahuna.

The New Republic caught Musk tweeting on Friday, “The political & legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between [Trump] and me. They will fail.”

Sorry, Musky, but the failure is pretty much yours, though you had help from VP Trump and the MAGA GOP puppets. Musk is the one who tweeted his enthusiasm for shutting down the government until January 20. That was on Wednesday. After the arm-twisting by Musk and sidekick Trump cratered, Musk pulled a switcheroo. Suddenly, he didn't want to shut down the government and he tried to blame the Democrats for any shutdown. Heckuva job, Prez!

Meanwhile, we at C&L have been having all kinds of fun calling out the obvious: that Musk is the shadow president. Now we know it’s getting to Trump. TNR noted, “On Thursday, a Trump spokesperson insisted that the president-elect, and no one else, was in charge, saying, ‘President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop.’”

You can take that as confirmation that we’re right