The Trump Government Shutdown Is ON

At midnight tonight, Donald Trump will have shut down the government because he is not getting funding for his hateful wall project.

He is proud of the shutdown, so proud he blamed Democrats earlier today for it in a short rant at the White House. So as a reminder to him and his cult, here is a short video of Donald Trump claiming a shutdown would be all his doing.

This afternoon, this is what happened. The Senate held a vote to proceed to a vote on the House bill, which only needs 50 votes. Senator Jeff Flake voted no, and Bob Corker withheld a vote, as did several others. After hours with the vote held open while Senators tried to negotiate with Trump and the House, they agreed to continue negotiations while closing the vote. That clip of Mitch McConnell at the top explains some of what is going on, and how ridiculous it is that we're still stuck on the "amendment to the amendment to the amendment."

Meanwhile, the House has gone home for the night and won't reopen until noon tomorrow. Funding runs out at midnight, so the government will have a partial shutdown when the clock strikes twelve. Senators and Representatives will be paid, though, because their appropriations bill was completed already.

So yes, there will be a Trump-driven government shutdown. Rush Limbaugh is beside himself with joy, but the real question is whether Trump has forgiven Ann Coulter and re-followed her. I just checked, and yes, he IS following her again. Breaking up is hard to do.

For his part, Schumer has been firm: There are two ways to go, with a clean Continuing Resolution with no funding for any wall, or the proposal he put on the table when he met with Trump, which gives him money for border security but not a wall or steel slats or anything else.

Welcome to the Trump shutdown. We'll see how long it lasts.

UPDATE: Oh, hey, ABC, thank you for mashing up today's absurd blaming with his "I'm proud" video. He just lies all the time.