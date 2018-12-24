Media Bites
Karl Rove Admits Trump Is The Big Loser Over Government Shutdown

Karl Rove told "Fox News" Trump will lose more over govt shutdown because he said he'd own it.
By John Amato
Karl Rove told Fox News' America's Newsroom that since Trump already told America he was proud to own the govt shutdown to fund his border wall while debating Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, he is the biggest loser in the fight with Democrats.

After playing video of Trump getting pwned by Chuck and Nancy during their televised negotiations, guest host Rick Leventhal brought on Karl Rove to discuss the govt shutdown.

On December 21st, Trump tried to shift blame to the Democrats with this tweet:

Leventhal: "The president as we heard said he would take full responsibility for the shutdown and now he is blaming the Democrats. Who wins?"

Rove replied, "Well, everybody loses, but I think the president loses more than others. Last week there was a poll by Suffolk for USA Today, about 42, 43% said the blame for the shut down would fall on the president. 30 percent said it would fall on both parties and 20 odd percent said it would fall on Democrats."

He continued, "Washington is going to look more dysfunctional. Washington's gonna look like it can't get its act together, but [Trump] is going to end up, I think, being blamed more in part because as we saw in that exchange in the oval office he said I own it - I will be proud to do it."

Trump has been rage tweeting all day, but he can't get away from his own words.

"I'll take it. You know what I'll say, Yes, if we don't get what we want one way or the other, whether it's through you, through the military, through anything you want to call, I will shutdown the govt," Trump said.

Maybe he will finally call his own statements "fake news."


