Hugh Hewitt: Trump Should Channel Rush Limbaugh Because Of His Audience Size

After Donald Trump vetoed a bipartisan deal in the Senate to keep the federal government open because he was criticized by Rush Limbaugh, MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt agreed that Trump should listen to Limbaugh because he has a big audience.

That's the crackerjack conservative analysis coming from one of the bigger blowhards employed by a TV network.

Chuck Todd, the host of MTP Daily said, "It's the talk radio wing that basically dragged the president back from this deal, and now apparently he's inching back. What's the point?"

Any-which-way- the-wind-blows Hewitt joked that he wished he had that type of radio power and then he bowed at the altar of Rush.

"However, I think what happened is the president did get an enormous amount of heat from one person, Rush Limbaugh. and one person with the largest daily audience in America.

Todd was so mystified by this nonsense he said this twice, "Do you know how absurd this sounds? Do you know how absurd this sounds?"

Hewitt continued, "I know but that one person has 20 million listeners, and 20 million listeners is four or five times as large as any cable show. So the president is not ill-advised to take into account whatever Rush is channeling."

Todd then cut to Sen. Bob Corker's words blasting Trump for turning the government over to talk show hosts, "We have two talk radio hosts who influenced the president. That’s tyranny, isn’t it?”

Exactly.

Neera Tanden, president of CAP, said, "...the stock market seems to be in a free fall. Federal workers don't know what's going to happen. We have the most dysfunctional government that we've had in my entire lifetime, and that's what happens when you basically listen to two talk radio show hosts."