Rush Limbaugh Bosses Trump Around Some More

Fox and Friends made sure to play Rush Limbaugh's latest commands from the White House control center that is his radio studio.

Ainsley Earhardt and her co-hosts were upset that Nancy Pelosi has control over the State of the Union address.

Her security concerns are a direct result of Trump's self-imposed government shutdown.

Earhardt claimed furloughed workers support not getting paid and then she set up Rush Limbaugh's State of the Union address to Trump.

Limbaugh said, "I'm just going to tell you folks if Trump can just hang in there, if he can hang in there and not go wobbly he can win this."

"It's going to be a few more weeks. There are going to be a lot of risks. There are going to be a lot of temptations to drop the ball and cave. I don't mean cave, there are going to be a lot of temptations to make a deal, but he can win this if he just hangs in there.," he said.

Rush Limbaugh, a multi-multi-millionaire, demands that Trump keep the government closed while making sure to keep federal workers starved. What a guy.

And his other directive is not to even negotiate a deal with the Democratic Party to reopen the government. Just demand funding for the moronic border wall, or else.

Turns out Trump need not worry: The State of the Union address was delivered already, from the Oval microphone of Rush Limbaugh.