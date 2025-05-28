Judge Strikes Down Trump Attack On Law Firm As 'Unconstitutional'

And he used a record number of exclamation points to do it!
By Susie MadrakMay 28, 2025

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., yesterday struck down President Trump's executive order targeting D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale, declaring the order "unconstitutional" and permanently blocking the administration from enforcing it. Look for another Truth Social tirade ginning up stochastic violence! Via CBS News:

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon issued his opinion Tuesday afternoon, blocking the president's efforts to restrict Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP as a part of the Trump administration's crusade against large law firms that have provoked the ire of the president and his allies.

"For the reasons set forth below, I have concluded that this order must be struck down in its entirety as unconstitutional," Leon wrote in the beginning of his order. "Indeed, to rule otherwise would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

WilmerHale is the law firm where Robert Mueller worked both before and after he was special counsel. Mr. Trump's executive order urges agencies to take steps to suspend the security clearances of WilmerHale employees, terminate contracts with the law firm and limit federal employees from engaging with WilmerHale employees, among other things. WilmerHale sued the administration, arguing the president's executive order violates the First, Fifth and Sixth Amendments, as well as the Constitution's separation of powers clause.

BREAKING: Trump's executive order targeting WilmerHale is unconstitutional, Judge Richard Leon — a GWB appointee — finds.

"The Founding Fathers knew this!"

Judge Leon issues a full on permanent injunction against the WilmerHale executive order and in the process deploys more exclamation points than I can remember seeing in a judicial opinion. storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us...

