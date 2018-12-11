Trump: 'I Am Proud To Shut Down The Government' Over 'The Wall'

Mexico is gonna pay for the Wall.

Donald Trump held a public discussion while negotiating with Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on funding the government. The congress must pass a spending bill before December 24 and the "president" sign it, or the government will shut down.

So Trump held a bizarre "public conversation" on camera in the Oval Office with Chuck and Nancy, and got schooled on how basic legislation works.

Trump, visibly flustered, finally admitted he would gladly shut the government down unless he gets what he wants. Welcome to the Trump shutdown.

Again, I thought Mexico was paying for the wall.

Trump was completely outclassed by his opponents throughout the session.

Nancy Pelosi clearly did not want to have these conversations in public, so that as officials they could freely discuss and negotiate a plan to keep the government open without being a national spectacle.

But Trump, as usual, turned important government negotiations into a crazed reality television show. He was pretty nasty throughout.

Nancy Pelosi began by telling Trump, a "shutdown is not worth anything" and said Republicans run the entire government and they should pass legislation. Trump whined he needed ten Democratic votes in the Senate to pass anything.

Pelosi explained to him that if the House of Representatives did pass a bill it would get the process moving forward but he didn't have the votes from his own party. Trump replied by saying he could "easily" get a bill passed in the House in two minutes, which is ridiculous.

Chuck Schumer joined in and by the end of almost 10 minutes had Trump taking ownership of a government shutdown if it happens.

(rough transcript)

Schumer: "One thing that I think we can agree on is that we should not shut the government down over a dispute and you wanna shut it down, you keep talking about it."

Trump: "The last time Chuck, you shut it down."

Schumer: "No, no, no. 20 times -- "

Trump: "I don't want to do what you did."

Schumer: "20 times you have called for, I will shut down the government if I don't get my wall. None of us have said --"

Trump: "You want to know something -- you want to put that -- "

Schumer: "You said -- "

Trump: "I'll take it.

Schumer: "Okay, good."

Trump: "You know what I'll say? Yes, if we don't get what we want one way or the other whether it's through you or through the military, through anything that you want to call, I will shut down the government."

Schumer: "Okay. fair enough. We disagree, we disagree."

Trump: "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck..."

The petulant child just took ownership of a complete government shutdown on national television if he doesn't get his way.

What a negotiator.

There's a lot packed into the video above. Watch it.