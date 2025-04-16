Donald To Farmers Reeling From Tariffs: 'I These Patriots To Just Hold On'

Farmers across the United States are reeling from Donald's tariff tantrums, saying they could face financial ruin. Now, they're asking for a bailout to compensate them. During the 2024 presidential election, farming-dependent counties overwhelmingly voted for Donald. And the King has noticed that farmers are hurting.

"Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War," he wrote on Truth Social. "The same thing happened in my First Term."

"China was brutal to our Farmers, I these Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made," It continued. "I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal. It was a great transaction for the USA, until Crooked Joe Biden came in and didn’t enforce it."

"China largely reneged on the deal (although they behaved during the Trump Administration), only buying a portion of what they agreed to buy," he added. "They had ZERO respect for the Crooked Biden Administration, and who can blame them for that? Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will “not take possession” of fully committed to aircraft. The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!"

Well, it's been zero days since Donald blamed handsome old Joe Biden for his actions. And people still support the dumbfuck who wrote, "I these Patriots to just hold on." I'm sure that's comforting to farmers who have suffered millions of dollars of crop losses.