Tom Cotton Insults Farmers To Defend Tariffs

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) asserted on Monday that Americans who suffer economic consequences due to President Donald Trump’s trade war with China are not making the type of sacrifices that soldiers killed in action have made.

During an interview on CBS This Morning, host Norah O’Donnell warned that the trade war “could end up hurting many farmers” in Cotton’s home state.

“There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans, I grant you that,” Cotton admitted. “But also that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas that are fallen heroes or laid to rest.”

Cotton predicted that China would ultimately be hurt more by Trump’s tariffs.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is also on record saying that Americans will be hurt by the trade war.