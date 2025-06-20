WTF? Trump Won't Rule Out Using Tactical Nukes Against Iran!

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich reports that all options are on the table for Trump to consider if he attacks Iran, including tactical nuclear weapons.

This response comes from report in The Guardian which said, "Trump is not considering using a tactical nuclear weapon on Fordow and the possibility was not presented by defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Gen Dan Caine in meetings in the White House situation room, two people familiar with the matter said."

Heinrich came to clear up the report.

HENRICH: There have been a lot of headlines this afternoon, including one from The Guardian that claimed that the U.S. military has doubts about whether the bunker buster bombs could get the job done, and further claiming that only a tactical nuke maybe could finish it. And it further stated that the president is not considering a tactical nuke, that it was not one of the options that was presented to him. I was just told by a top official here that none of that report is true, that none of the options are off the table, and the U.S. military is very confident that bunker busters could get the job done at Fordow.

Tactical nuclear weapons and are not some mini-offshoot of what we think of as a nuclear weapon. They are very powerful and can inflict catastrophic damage.

A tactical nuke has never been used in combat before and with good reason. The radiation fallout will be much less since they are highly targeted, but it still will be as destructive as fuck.

Scientific American writes, "A thermonuclear explosion of any size possesses overwhelming destructive power. Even a “small-yield” nuclear weapon (0.3 kilotons) would produce damage far beyond that of a conventional explosive.

STFU, and stop commenting on what you might and might not do.

Trump's use of Richard Nixon's madman theory is making things worse. If he were to use a tactical nuke on Iran, the US of A will be forever vilified, and put in grave danger.