WTF, Van Jones?

Van Jones seems to always underestimate how smart progressives are.
By John AmatoJune 25, 2025

Van Jones spewed another head scratching and mind-boggling diatribe on CNN when he scolded progressives and demanded they get behind Trump's bombing of Iran.

Did Scott Jennings suddenly possess Van Jones' brain?

JONES: I was also in the Holy Land very recently. I think progressives underestimate how dangerous Iran is. Iran is not a normal country.

Normal countries don't blind women because they showed some hair. They don't empower little gangs and proxies to surround a country and fire rockets and rape people. Iran, two things are clear.

The what, they cannot have a bomb.

And the why, because they say death to America, death to Israel, and death to all the Jews. One of those should offend you, if you're a progressive.

And so the question, though, is the who and the how. Is Israel going to take out this nuclear capacity by dropping people there who blow it up? Or is America going to take it out by dropping a bomb that blows it up?

But the what and the why are clear, and I think progressives should get on board with that.

We cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran. I was in the region.

You were in the region.

This is a very dangerous power that cannot get a nuclear weapon.

I'm so happy VJ was "in the region."

Progressives understand the abrasive and horrific nation Iran is, especially towards women, and Israel.

But that does not mean we support an egomaniacal moron bombing them out of a need to be in the spotlight at all times while he attempts to burn down the country's health care system, CDC, economy and everything else he touches.

Did Van Jones forget Iraq?
Did Van Jones forget masked ICE raids.
Did Van Jones forget Trump calling in the military against US citizens?
Did Van Jones forget economy busting tariffs?

Van Jones, wake the f*ck up.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon