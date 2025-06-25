WTF, Van Jones?

Van Jones spewed another head scratching and mind-boggling diatribe on CNN when he scolded progressives and demanded they get behind Trump's bombing of Iran.

Did Scott Jennings suddenly possess Van Jones' brain?

JONES: I was also in the Holy Land very recently. I think progressives underestimate how dangerous Iran is. Iran is not a normal country.

Normal countries don't blind women because they showed some hair. They don't empower little gangs and proxies to surround a country and fire rockets and rape people. Iran, two things are clear.

The what, they cannot have a bomb.

And the why, because they say death to America, death to Israel, and death to all the Jews. One of those should offend you, if you're a progressive.

And so the question, though, is the who and the how. Is Israel going to take out this nuclear capacity by dropping people there who blow it up? Or is America going to take it out by dropping a bomb that blows it up?

But the what and the why are clear, and I think progressives should get on board with that.

We cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran. I was in the region.

You were in the region.

This is a very dangerous power that cannot get a nuclear weapon.