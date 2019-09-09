Trump Nixed Iran Deal, Iran Inches Closer To Nukes, Pompeo Blames Obama

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off the effect the Trump administration has had on Iran's development of nuclear weapons.

The Trump "administration" destroyed the Iran nuclear deal because it was an Obama success.

For everyone involved the treaty was working just fine. The only reason Trump withdrew was because president Obama was the person who led the negotiations. Now it's over a year later and Trump's sanctions against Iran have produced no tangible results except to help Iran come closer to developing a nuclear weapon.

On September 7th, the AP reported, "it now uses arrays of advanced centrifuges prohibited by its 2015 nuclear deal and can enrich uranium “much more beyond” current levels to weapons-grade material, taking a third step away from the accord while warning Europe has little time to offer it new terms."

Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday asked Mike Pompeo about Iran and their escalating use of advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium.

Wallace said, "Iran - just announced that it is going to use advanced centrifuges that will allow it to enrich uranium faster. This is at least the third -- I don't have to tell you, the third violation of the nuclear deal that they have made in recent months."

Wallace continued, "All of these are shortening the time that Iran would need to build an atomic -- nuclear weapon to less than a year."

"Is the threat of a nuclear Iran increasing? and given the fact US sanctions have hammered the economy but they are not stopping Iran in this area, what's the US going to do about it?" Wallace asked.

Pompeo said they only thing the Trump administration ever does whenever their idiotic plans fail to deliver when it comes to national security. Blame Obama.

"Chris, we hope the whole world will join us," he said.

They had joined us when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was negotiated, verified and put into place. The Secretary of State said Trump will not allow Iran to produce a nuke on his watch.

Pompeo then lied claiming "the previous administration" funded their nuclear efforts with the JCPOA deal which was not true.

He said, "This is a crazy failed deal."

It wasn't failing and all our allies have said so.

"Our approach is been very different, build out alliances with the gulf states, with Israel, with all the partners on the world who understand the threat of nuclear weapons inside of the middle east, inside of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to reduce the capacity to execute that, and we've done it."

What is he talking about? Trump destroyed the entire coalition that included the EU, Middle East, G20 states, China and even Russia.

SOS Pompeo said, "We've done it!"

But that's another lie since as Wallace explained Iran had broken past three barriers put in place in the 2015 deal since Trump reneged on it.

"We think the Iranian government will shrink, their GDP will shrink by as much as 12 or 14% this year. This will reduce their capacity to purchase the things they need, the equipment they need, the materials they need to inflict terror around the world., "Pompeo said.

He continued, "That's President Trump's approach. I think we've been very successful so far."

In what way have they been successful? Iran just announced they are much closer than ever before.

Just because Pompeo and President Queeg utter words, does not make it so.