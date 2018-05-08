Even Fox And Friends Tried A Last Minute Appeal To Keep Trump From Leaving The Iran Deal

For years Fox and Friends and most Fox News hosts endlessly attacked the JCPOA deal with Iran and supported Netanyahu over our European allies that committed to the deal.

Most of their complaints were politically motivated to bash President Obama, but something odd happened today.

I'm not sure what or who changed their minds now, but this morning they opened up the show by actually supporting it.

Doocy said there was very little hope Trump would stay in and it's been reported Trump told Macron we are out.

Somehow Mollie Hemingway has become the bellwether for the 'Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action' for Fox News and they played her remarks from yesterday's Special Report, where she admits it's better "to have some kind of construct around Iran than no construct..."

Kilmeade said, "You have the European allies saying just exactly what Mollie Hemingway is saying, we don’t love the deal either, but my goodness, at least they’re not spinning centrifuges. There is no proof that they’re building up a nuclear arsenal. You want to leave it and try to make it better."

Brian proposes to give our allies another sixty days to improve the deal or else.

Ainsley, as usual, sided with Netanyahu saying the videos showed Iran had previously been lying to us.

Doocy came in and said, "If the deal went away, not only would the United States have to worry about the aggression from Iran in the region over there, but then they’d have to worry about the nuke problem as well. Don't be surprised if the president pulls out at two o’clock this afternoon. But, then again, don't be surprised if he does exactly what he did with DACA."

He then also proposed a new timetable to negotiate terms Trump would like.

Doocy, "Let's go to Europe, let's go to Congress, give them 60 days, give them six months..."

Kilmeade replied, "So you like that idea? Give them 60 days?

"Listen, I think that Donald Trump doesn't want to appear as just a guy who goes out and blows things up."

Really, Steve? He blew up the Paris accords and has tried to destroy every President Obama deal on the books.

Doocy, "He wants to go ahead and he wants to appear to be a negotiator. He will negotiate with Europe. He will negotiate with our Congress, and then he says, “look, I gave them six months, three months, whatever. They didn't do it. We're gone.” That way he could still appeal to his base. I tried to fix it, I gave them a chance. It didn't work out."

The U.S. already gave Iran their money so what's their incentive to come to the table again?

The one time we wished Trump listened to his Fox News friends at the last minute was today, but his hatred of all things Obama was too much.