IAEA Head Debunks Warmongers' Claim About Iran Nukes

You can best believe that Commander Heel Spurs Trump and Def. Sec. Whiskey Pete Hegseth will claim they know better.
By NewsHound EllenJune 19, 2025

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that we’re facing Iraq War 2.0, only worse. That’s despite the fact that Americans already voted in Trump 2.0, but obviously worse.

But here we are. Donald Trump is playing footsie with Israel’s war against Iran, even though Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu’s justification for its attack sounds just like his justification for invading Iraq 23 years ago.

Unlike Netanyahu, who has never been to Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been on the ground there. On Wednesday, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi told the world, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

Sadly, that’s what the IAEA concluded about Iraq’s WMDs before Chickenhawk George W. Bush and his band of neocons decided to ignore the experts and invade anyway.

Even sadder, Trump’s own director of national intelligence came to the same conclusion. Yet President Chickenhawk Bone Spurs has already declared "I don't care what she said."

Of all the ways I thought Trump and Puppetmaster Stephen Miller were plotting to kill Americans, I did not have war with Iran on my Bingo card. Until now.

IAEA DIRECTOR ON IRAN: “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T13:32:45.429Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon