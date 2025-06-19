IAEA Head Debunks Warmongers' Claim About Iran Nukes

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that we’re facing Iraq War 2.0, only worse. That’s despite the fact that Americans already voted in Trump 2.0, but obviously worse.

But here we are. Donald Trump is playing footsie with Israel’s war against Iran, even though Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu’s justification for its attack sounds just like his justification for invading Iraq 23 years ago.

Unlike Netanyahu, who has never been to Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been on the ground there. On Wednesday, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi told the world, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

Sadly, that’s what the IAEA concluded about Iraq’s WMDs before Chickenhawk George W. Bush and his band of neocons decided to ignore the experts and invade anyway.

Even sadder, Trump’s own director of national intelligence came to the same conclusion. Yet President Chickenhawk Bone Spurs has already declared "I don't care what she said."

Of all the ways I thought Trump and Puppetmaster Stephen Miller were plotting to kill Americans, I did not have war with Iran on my Bingo card. Until now.