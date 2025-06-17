Trump Sh*ts On Tulsi Gabbard: 'I Don't Care What She Said'

On Air Force One, Donald Trump disputed his own DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, declaring that Iran was close to having a nuclear weapon after Israel's attack.

In March, Tulsi Gabbard testified that the US Intelligence and the IC community said Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

That didn't sit well with Demented Donald.

REPORTER: You've always said that you don't believe Iran should be able to have a nuclear weapon. But how close do you personally think that they were to getting one? Because Tulsi Gabbard testified in March that the intelligence community said Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon. TRUMP: I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.

One of the jobs of the Director of National Intelligence is to work to "ensure that intelligence agencies provide timely, objective, and relevant intelligence to policymakers to inform decisions on national security issue."

Is Trump saying she's lying? Trump is intimating that the US will be involved in the war against Iran so he needs to recycle Bibi's lies.

Tulsi should look over her shoulder because Taco Trump is angry.

Jon Stewart had a most excellent show on Monday.

This is a segment on the made-up idea that Iran will have a nuke within a few weeks and why we had to bomb Iran, now..