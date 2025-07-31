Former CIA Agent Slams Tulsi Gabbard After She Accused Obama Of 'Treason'

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been trying to placate her boss by feeding his lint-licking supporters some red meat to distract them from the Epstein Files cover-up by the Trump administration. The red meat is Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, of course, the latter of whom she said, “must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." She has accused them of "treason."

Why should Obama be prosecuted? Well, to distract everyone from Pedo-gate by accusing the former President and his former national security officials of “manufacturing” intelligence to make it appear that Russian president/dictator Vladimir Putin had intervened on Trump’s side when they knew it was untrue. She went on to call it a "coup" against Trump, the man who attempted a coup on Jan. 6th.

It's as if she's shitposting while she speaks because the intelligence community and bipartisan Senate committees concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 and subsequent U.S. elections. Still, she persisted.

A former CIA officer just slammed Tulsi.

A former CIA officer who helped lead the intelligence assessments over alleged Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election has said Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, is ignorant of the practices of espionage after she accused Barack Obama and his national security team of “treasonous conspiracy” against Donald Trump. Susan Miller, the agency’s head of counter-intelligence at the time of the election, told the Guardian that Gabbard’s allegations were based on false statements and basic misrepresentations of discoveries made by Miller’s team about Russian actions, which she insisted that were based on multiple trusted and verified sources. ... In an interview, Miller – who is not named in the national intelligence director’s public narrative – questioned Gabbard’s grasp of intelligence matters. Gabbard, who has never worked on the House intelligence committee while she was a member of Congress, has criticized the “tradecraft” of agents who compiled the assessment of Russia’s election activities. “Has she ever met a Russian agent?” asked Miller, a 39-year agency veteran who served tours as CIA chief of station abroad. “Has she ever given diamonds to a Russian who’s giving us, you know? Has she ever walked on the streets of Moscow to do a dead drop? Has she ever handled an agent? “No. She’s never done any of that. She clearly doesn’t understand this.” Miller told the Guardian she was speaking out because Gabbard’s claims besmirched her work and that of her team of up to eight members who worked on the Russia case. “My reputation and my team’s reputation is on the line,” she said. “Tulsi comes out and doesn’t use my name, doesn’t use the names of the people in my team, but basically says this was all wrong and made up, et cetera.”

Tulis Gabbard will continue down this road, proving that she is wholly unqualified for the job, but she does fit in with the rest of Trump's Fox News cabinet members, who are equally incompetent.