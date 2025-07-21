Tulsi, Your 'Blame Obama' Game Is Dead In The Water. Bless Your Heart

As Heather put it, "They're desperate for another distraction. I don't think it's going to work if they're trying to get Trump and Epstein out of the headlines." And anyone in Sane America can see what they're doing. The Trump administration is spearheading a cover-up for the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile in recent history, so they're deflecting to the 'blame Obama' game for their Russia shit - or whatever they want to blame Obama for. It depends on the topic and Trump's crimes.

Mr. Global broke down the ridiculousness of Tulsi's latest allegations against Obama, like the Trump administration champing at the bit to prosecute the former President for suppressing evidence that he openly discussed with the American people.

"The kind of tampering with the voting process that was a concern, and will continue to be a concern going forward, that the votes that were cast were counted," the social media user recalled of Obama's conference. "They were counted appropriately. We have not seen evidence of machines being tampered with. So that assurance I can provide."

"That is Barack Obama's 2016, December of 2016 press conference where he publicly states that Russia was not successful in hacking voting machines, basically," he says. "Understand that Tulsi Gabbard's claim is that the Obama administration suppressed that information right there and didn't tell us about it."

"That's her claim," he continues. "That's the whole case. "The assessment suppressed previous pre-election assessments that Russia lacked the intent or means to successfully hack the poll, Gabbard's report alleges."

"And this is why you don't see a bunch of big time like senators, Republican senators talking about this right now," he said. "Hashtag holy fucking airball. As soon as that came out from Tulsi Gabbard, I guarantee you probably a dozen Republican senators called the Trump office and said, what in the hell did you just do, you moron?"

"And Tulsi Gabbard is all alone right now," he opined. "Certainly not the first person in a Trump administration to do something at the request of Donald Trump and then look like a moron when she did it. So she's going to be alone."

"And what is Pam Bondi going to do?" he said. "Like, first, they made her look stupid by making her come out and say there's no Epstein list. Now she has to come up with some ridiculous lie about why Barack Obama is not going to be charged. What's she going to do?"

"And I want to remind Republicans of this one thing," he added. "While y'all have been waiting for 10 years for some democratic politician to be charged and jailed for something because that's what Donald Trump has been promising you for the last 10 years, and you sat there waiting for it to happen, and you still think it's going to happen. The only person that's been charged and convicted of crimes in the last 10 years is Donald Trump himself. Oh, and a shit-ton of his associates."

