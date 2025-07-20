Gabbard Promises More Political Prosecutions, Accuses Obama Of ‘Treasonous Conspiracy’ Against Trump

The Trump administration has moved on from Comey and Brennan to Obama now with their desperate attempt to erase Trump's Russiagate corruption and pretend it never existed.

DNI head and Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard made an appearance on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, and accused Obama of "treasonous conspiracy" against Trump:

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, has called for Barack Obama and former senior US national security officials to be prosecuted after accusing them of a “treasonous conspiracy” intended to show that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election win was due to Russian interference. She said Obama and senior officials in his administration had “[laid] the groundwork for … a years-long coup” against Trump after his victory over Hillary Clinton by “manufacturing intelligence” to suggest that Russia had tried to influence the election. That included using a dossier prepared by a British intelligence analyst, Christopher Steele, that they knew to be unreliable, Gabbard claimed. The post-election intelligence estimates contrasted with findings reached before the election, which indicated that Russia probably was not trying to interfere. In extraordinary comments calling for prosecutions, she added: “The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government. “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it.”

Never mind all of this was already looked at by Mueller, or that the Senate Intelligence report also confirmed that the Russians collaborated with Trump.

They're desperate for another distraction. I don't think it's going to work if they're trying to get Trump and Epstein out of the headlines.

UPDATE: Marcy Wheeler breaks down this farce here: Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Kash Patel of Covering Up for the Obama Deep State