KremlinTV Thanks Tulsi Gabbard For Her Most 'Excellent Speech'

Russia got a gift the other night when two of their prized assets appeared together on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. Tulsi Gabbard, ripped into the Biden administration again, saying that their ultimate goal was not so much saving Ukraine as the destruction of the Russian state.

Source: MSN.com

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, former Democratic Representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard warned Joe Biden and his administration to take the threat of nuclear war by Russia seriously and said that Russia has been clear it is not ruling out the use of nuclear weapons.

TULSI GABBARD: "What [U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin] is not telling the American people is that Russia has also made it clear that if we even get close to 'winning' or achieving this mission and goal he has outlined, Russia has said very clearly they will have no other option than to resort to the use of nuclear weapons. Starting first with tactical nuclear weapons and, if necessary, escalating to the use of strategic nuclear weapons. This is not fear-mongering to point this out, the American people need to know this is the track that this administration has put us on and [that] very dire consequences will occur if we continue down to this path. This is the reality we are facing. The Biden administration policies, words and actions, it has just been made very clear to us what their real goal is and their real goal is the destruction of the Russian state."

A clip of her interview has gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over 150,000 times.