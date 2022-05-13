KremlinTV Thanks Tulsi Gabbard For Her Most 'Excellent Speech'

When Tulsi Gabbard proclaimed the other night on Tucker Carlson's show that the Biden administration's goal in Ukraine is the destruction of the Russian state, the usual suspects on Russian state television smiled approvingly.
By Ed ScarceMay 13, 2022

Russia got a gift the other night when two of their prized assets appeared together on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. Tulsi Gabbard, ripped into the Biden administration again, saying that their ultimate goal was not so much saving Ukraine as the destruction of the Russian state.

Source: MSN.com

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, former Democratic Representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard warned Joe Biden and his administration to take the threat of nuclear war by Russia seriously and said that Russia has been clear it is not ruling out the use of nuclear weapons.

TULSI GABBARD: "What [U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin] is not telling the American people is that Russia has also made it clear that if we even get close to 'winning' or achieving this mission and goal he has outlined, Russia has said very clearly they will have no other option than to resort to the use of nuclear weapons. Starting first with tactical nuclear weapons and, if necessary, escalating to the use of strategic nuclear weapons. This is not fear-mongering to point this out, the American people need to know this is the track that this administration has put us on and [that] very dire consequences will occur if we continue down to this path. This is the reality we are facing. The Biden administration policies, words and actions, it has just been made very clear to us what their real goal is and their real goal is the destruction of the Russian state."

A clip of her interview has gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over 150,000 times.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue