Kremlin TV Issues Ominous Threat Against CNN's Clarissa Ward

“Of course, we hope that Clarissa gets out of Ukraine safely and alive,” said host Olga Skabeeva.
By Ed ScarceApril 27, 2022

And what was it that Clarissa Ward was doing that got the propagandists so upset? Documenting Ukrainian paramedics as they deal with Russia's daily war crimes of targeting civilians and even the paramedics themselves.

Source: Mediaite

Russian state media went after CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward for reporting on the devastation from the invasion of Ukraine.

BBC journalist Francis Scarr reported that Ward was the target of the latest broadcast from Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva.

In the video, which Scarr helpfully updated with subtitles, Skabeyeva likened the war in Ukraine to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: “Washington abandoned its local allies who then had to cling onto the chassis of American transport aircraft.”

“Back then, CNN propagandist Clarissa Ward managed to get out of Kabul,” Skabeyeva said. “Right now, Clarissa’s in the zone of our special operation and has already managed to come under some shelling. It’s not the best sign for Washington’s allies in Kyiv.”

Francis Starr of the BBC.

Clarissa Ward understands what that meant, as do the rest of us.

And her colleague at CNN, Jake Tapper, registered his disgust.

Here is her report which so upset Putin's brownshirts.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue