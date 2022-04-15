Kremlin TV Freaks Out Over Sinking Of The Moskva

Julia Davis of The Daily Beast flagged this amusing clip of Russia's Kremlin-backed news trying to make sense of the sinking of their battleship. In bizarre fashion, one pundit called for all-out war with Ukraine over the incident (as if their 'Special Operation' is nothing), with strikes on Kyiv (which they've already done), and with the host stating that Russia is now at war with NATO and that World War III is here. All a bit surreal. One wonders what ordinary Russians make of this foolishness?

Source: Mediaite

“Even the fact there is an attack against our territory is casus belli, an absolute cause for war,” he said, sounding as angry as an old man trying to send back soup in a deli. “For real, no fooling around without any, what’s it called? What are we waging right now?”

The presenter replied with the Kremlin’s name of its war on Ukraine. “Russia’s special military operation,” she responded.

“The special military operation has ended,” he thundered. “It ended last night when our Motherland was attacked!”

She asked, “Do you mean the flagship Moscow? When you’re talking about war, you mean total mobilization?”

“Stop!” he said. “I didn’t want to talk about the warship because there were different stories, but you brought it up. The warship Moscow is an absolute cause for war, one hundred percent. It’s our flagman. There’s nothing to think about. There has to be a response, but what kind? We need to come up with it.”

The presenter stated that Russia’s operation “has already turned into what can easily be called World War III” and noted the weaponry flowing into Ukraine via NATO countries, including the United States.