Kremlin TV Condemns 'Mercenary' Malcolm Nance

Host Olga Skabeeva called the former MSNBC analyst a mercenary and a soldier of fortune for joining Ukraine's forces.
By Ed ScarceApril 20, 2022

Russian state television was quick to condemn American Malcolm Nance as a 'mercenary' and a soldier of fortune after his appearance last night with Joy Reid. Oddly enough, they didn't air the part of Nance condemning Russia for their genocidal war in Ukraine. Funny about that.

Also, I'm pretty sure that Nance would earn more writing his books and being an analyst on MSNBC from a safe and warm tv studio than he ever will risking his life in Ukraine.

And Skabeeva mentions "nearly 7000" foreign soldiers fighting for Ukraine. That number is probably far higher, with Ukraine actively recruiting since Russia's war began. Nor does she ever mention the 10-20 thousand real mercenaries working for Russia, the nazi Wagner group, the Syrians, Libyans, or the Chechens.

Discussion

