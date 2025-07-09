Politicized FBI Launches Criminal Investigation Of Comey And Brennan

The knives have been out for James Comey and John Brennan (and others) for some time now, so this should come as no surprise to anyone from this criminal administration that's still trying to erase Trump's Russiagate corruption.

FBI launches criminal investigations of John Brennan, James Comey: DOJ sources:

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including allegedly making false statements to Congress, Justice Department sources told Fox News Digital.CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital. The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress. As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed. The full scope of the criminal investigations into Brennan and Comey is unclear, but two sources described the FBI's view of the duo's interactions as a "conspiracy," which could open up a wide range of potential prosecutorial options.

So they're leaking this crap to Fox so they can have the scoop on their latest witch hunt.

They could care less if there are ever charges. They want to muddy the waters and give Fox their soundbites so they can pretend Trump didn't actually do anything wrong. It's just more dangerous attempts at revisionist history, which is all they've got because they sure as hell can't defend what Trump actually did.