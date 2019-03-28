Fox News Launches Real Mueller Witch Hunt

After repeatedly calling the Mueller investigation a "witch hunt," Fox News is weaponizing the Mueller report (which they haven't seen) in order to launch a real witch hunt against just about anyone deemed a non-supporter of Dear Leader Trump.

A legitimate news outlet would have recognized that Trump was not at all exonerated in Barr’s letter summarizing the Mueller report. Plus, the Mueller investigation landed 34 indictments, including six members of the Trump campaign, all but one of whom (Roger Stone, awaiting trial) within the U.S. jurisdiction have pleaded guilty or been found guilty.

But despite not having read the report, Fox weaponized it to wreak vengeance against those who are not as loyal to Dear Leader as the Trump TV Administration demands.

On March 25, 2019, the day after Barr released his suspicious summary of Mueller's findings, Media Matters found an astounding number of segments promoting investigations into those non-loyalists. From the Media Matters report:

Fox News aired 118 segments about the Mueller probe that day, and 58 of them -- 49 percent -- mentioned the possibility of future investigations against those involved in the probe or perceived to be against Trump; 26 of those segments featured someone specifically endorsing additional investigations. Anchors, hosts, and guests repeatedly discussed the possibility of investigating a whole slew of people who worked in the Obama administration. The list of people and organizations who Fox figures and guests felt should be targeted for investigation included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, the FBI, the Department of Justice, former FBI Director James Comey, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, DOJ official Bruce Ohr, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former CIA Director John Brennan, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, the Clinton Foundation, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and more. Statements noting Republicans’ desires to investigate the origins of the Mueller probe were common refrains on Fox News, with Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy asking viewers, “Is it time to investigate the investigators?” On Fox & Friends First, co-host Heather Childers asked, “Should the Obama administration, should Hillary Clinton now both be investigated?” Her guest, attorney Jenna Ellis, responded, “Absolutely.” On Fox & Friends, Fox contributor Mike Huckabee claimed there was an “attempted coup d’etat” while demanding that Republicans “counterpunch hard” by investigating the Justice Department and FBI.

These are dangerous times, folks. Whatever else you do, you must do everything you can to unseat Trump/Pence in 2020. For proof, watch Huckabee demand investigations into Obama, Rice, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, and others below, from the March 25, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us