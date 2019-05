This hearing promises to be fiery, with Republicans working overtime to create a counternarrative about "spying" and Democrats loaded for bear after the discovery that Robert Mueller had serious objections to Barr's characterization of his report.

Expect 2020 hopefuls and Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar to be unrelenting. Maizie Hirono ought to be a fireball too.

