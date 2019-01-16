Home
Happening Now
Live Coverage of William Barr Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing
Politics
1/16/19 7:24am
Read time: 0 minutes
Live Coverage Of William Barr Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing
Livestream of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination of William Barr as Attorney General.
By
Frances Langum
Day two will feature testimony from witnesses.
Your observations in comments below...
Comments
