William Barr Confirmed As New Attorney General, 54-45

Well, on the bright side, Matt Whittaker is no longer acting Attorney General.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Eastern time, William P. Barr was confirmed in the Senate as Trump's actual Attorney General with a vote of 54 - 45. All Republicans voted in favor, of course, and three Dems slid across the aisle to cast their votes for him, too: Manchin (WV), Sinema (AZ), and Jones (AL). Rand Paul voted against him.

Now that he's in, time will tell if he will live up to Trump's expectations to interpret "obstruction of justice" as narrowly as conceivably possible. How important is that emoluments clause, really? Mueller report? We don't need no stinkin' Mueller report.

At least we have the puns. We'll always have the puns.

From the C&L folks just so far...

"51 votes is a pretty low Barr..."

"What's the Barr tab so far?"

"Will Donald pass the Barr exam?"

"Barring something unforseen, he'll let Mueller do his job."

"The only Barrs the Trumps are willing to get behind."