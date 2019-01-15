Internet Is Unimpressed With Senator Lindsey Graham's Debut As Judiciary Chair

Things in the Senate haven't changed much, but on the Judiciary Committee we now have Lindsey Graham as the Chairman, succeeding Chuck Grassley. Today is his first chance to act in that role, during opening ceremonies confirmation hearings for William Barr, nominee for Attorney General. His performance has already received a fairly universal panning on Twitter, as he continues to show himself as the Trump stooge into whom he has morphed.

Here, dear readers, is a sampling. In just his opening statement welcoming Mr. Barr,

Sen. Graham extracted this promise from William Barr:

William Barr Made Some Big Promises to Lindsey Graham, Including a Strzok/Page Investigation https://t.co/qrpl95mvuF pic.twitter.com/Z7VJdJe8eI — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 15, 2019

Lindsey Graham is Nunes #2. Spouts Trump propaganda at #Barr hearing. Reads Strzok texts, slams Steele dossier, slams FBI opening counterintel investigation of Trump: “We’re relying on you to clean this place up…make sure they don’t have an agenda. Will u look into it?”—“I will” pic.twitter.com/q8XMWtukUr — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) January 15, 2019

He warned Barr to keep his memos to Trump short and sweet...in crayon and with cartoon pictures, if possible...

.@LindseyGrahamSC tells William Barr that @realDonaldTrump is a “one-pager kind of guy.” As if that’s a good thing! — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 15, 2019

“The guy with the nuclear codes has the attention span of a guppy. Remember that.” — shorter @LindseyGrahamSC — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 15, 2019

He propagated conspiracy theories about the FBI:

lindsey graham launches ag hearing with fox news conspiracy theory about the fbi, in case you thought this thing would make any sense — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 15, 2019

Someone needs to tell the TreasonWeasel ⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ the reason a counterintelligence investigation was opened was because Trump was demonstrably working in concert with Russia. pic.twitter.com/5vohOaTldP — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 15, 2019

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC asks Bill Barr about report that FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation on President Trump.



Graham: Are there any "checks and balances" for such an action?



Barr: "Not outside the FBI."



Upshot: Leaves impression FBI uncontrolled. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2019

Now @LindseyGrahamSC is resurfacing the Page emails for no real reason other than to be Trump's buddy.

Now, I hope you all have strong stomachs, as you follow along the questioning process. Thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster for the alternating questioning by Dems, Sen. Feinstein, Leahy, and Durbin, who have so far provided some intellectual and ethical relief.