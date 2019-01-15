MSNBC Pundit Speaks For ALL Of Us When She Rips Lindsey Graham

MSNBC is beginning to look like the network with zero f*cks left to give, and I am here for it. Yesterday Katy Tur gave nearly seven minutes to a Black farmer to pull Trump's intestines out through his nose over the shutdown and tariffs. Today they have commentator Cynthia Alksne on Senator Lindsey Graham's opening remarks for the confirmation hearings of William Barr for Attorney General.

"And I have to tell you, Lindsey Graham opening this hearing, going after these agents, you know, this is a guy who apparently no longer has any commitment to the truth at all. He's Mr. Trump. And during the campaign he called him a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot. He called him a kook. He said he was the world's biggest jack-ass. And now he calls OTHER people liars. I have no tolerance for him at all. He lies with impunity. I'm sick of him.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK, CYNTHIA!!!

Seriously, we didn't think he could top his disgusting performance in the Kavanaugh hearings, but if this didn't do it, it sure came close.