Donald Trump Loses In Court Three Times Within 90 Minutes

Oh, that poor punkin'!
Donald Trump Loses In Court Three Times Within 90 Minutes
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardApril 25, 2025

Donald Trump had a bad day in court, which means it was a good day for us. He had to take three losses in 90 minutes. That's got to suck, huh?

The Independent reports:

First, Trump's executive orders targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" were deemed unconstitutional attempts to "coerce" local officials into enforcing the president's immigration policies.

Next, the president's attempts to withhold federal funding from schools that engage with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were labeled "textbook viewpoint discrimination" that likely violate the First Amendment.

And another judge blocked parts of the president's sweeping executive order targeting election administration and voting rights, including a requirement that voter registration forms ask for proof of citizenship.

That's a shame. I'm all broken up about that. I know you are, too.

Trump keeps signing unconstitutional executive orders. It's almost as if he doesn't have a competent cabinet and aides to advise him. It's amateur hour at the White House every single day, 24/7.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon