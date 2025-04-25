Donald Trump Loses In Court Three Times Within 90 Minutes

Donald Trump had a bad day in court, which means it was a good day for us. He had to take three losses in 90 minutes. That's got to suck, huh?

The Independent reports:

First, Trump's executive orders targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" were deemed unconstitutional attempts to "coerce" local officials into enforcing the president's immigration policies. Next, the president's attempts to withhold federal funding from schools that engage with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were labeled "textbook viewpoint discrimination" that likely violate the First Amendment. And another judge blocked parts of the president's sweeping executive order targeting election administration and voting rights, including a requirement that voter registration forms ask for proof of citizenship.

That's a shame. I'm all broken up about that. I know you are, too.

Another Trump loss in court



Judge restricts Trump administration from cutting school funding over DEIhttps://t.co/eCQI1mmV5K — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 24, 2025

BREAKING: A federal court blocked the enforcement of the Dept. of Education’s certification requirement, which threatens schools with a loss of funding.



This decision is a step toward ensuring every student receives access to a quality education. https://t.co/DgszPSHusW pic.twitter.com/TC9DOSeSw3 — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) April 24, 2025

Trump keeps signing unconstitutional executive orders. It's almost as if he doesn't have a competent cabinet and aides to advise him. It's amateur hour at the White House every single day, 24/7.