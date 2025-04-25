Trump's Brownshirts Are Arresting Judges Now

The Trump administration, tired of having many of his executive orders being put on hold by federal courts because of their illegality, just arrested the circuit court judge in Milwaukee County, Hannah Dugan, for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom.

Kash Patel tweeted out the arrest and then deleted it, but others are reporting it.

The FBI just arrested a sitting judge. — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T14:39:35.403Z

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: "Brady McCarron, spokesman for U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., confirmed Dugan was arrested at about 8 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and is in federal custody."

C&L's resident Wisconsin expert Chris Capper Liebenthal weighs in: "What it sounds like is that Dugan directed the undocumented and his lawyer to a room outside the courtroom so they could discuss the case and the situation. The FBI is pissed because she didn't restrain him for them."

The Trump administration is trying to intimidate the judicial branch of government because so many of his executive orders fly in the face of the US Constitution.

Trump wants to rule as a despot.

The rule of law revolts.

The Trump response is to arrest a judge.

