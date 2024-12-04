KremlinTV Gushes About Trump's Cabinet Picks

The Russians can't believe their unbelievable luck, bragging that "if they are allowed to get in, they will quickly dismantle America, brick by brick. They are so great!” he said.

Source: Daily Beast

The incoming Trump administration fills Russian state TV propagandists with glee. In mid-November, when president-elect Donald Trump started to announce his future appointees, state TV host Olga Skabeeva gushed, “All of them are totally wonderful!” Evgeny Popov, Skabeeva’s husband and the co-host of Russia’s 60 Minutes, concurred, describing Trump’s picks as his “radical dream team” and gleefully noting, “All of them personally despise Zelensky.” He cautiously added, “They aren’t friends of Russia, except for Tulsi Gabbard.” For years, Gabbard’s propensity for spouting talking points that neatly aligned with the Kremlin’s agenda was seen as a boon for Moscow, with state TV host Vladimir Solovyov referring to the former congresswoman as “our girlfriend” and agreeing with pundits who described her as “Putin’s agent.”

We'll see if Republican Senators are cool with putting Russia's girlfriend in as director of national intelligence. Tulsi Gabbard is also pals with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, currently hiding out in Moscow because Russia is too weak these days to protect him.

But it seems they're even more excited by Kash Patel, Trump's choice of an FBI director.

During Sunday’s broadcast of a state TV show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov—a program that Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly watches on a regular basis—host Vladimir Solovyov rejoiced about Trump’s picks. “What an excellent team is coming along with Trump! Not with respect to Ukraine, but as far as everything else goes. If they are allowed to get in, they will quickly dismantle America, brick by brick. They are so great!” he said. After airing a clip of Patel threatening to upend the FBI’s operations, Solovyov continued, “Trump’s nominee to head the FBI, Kash Patel, is simply on fire... He’s tremendous! Really, really good.”