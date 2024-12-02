Ted Cruz Gushes Over Kash Patel In The Smarmiest Way Possible

The felonious president-elect gives people whiplash with each unqualified pick for his administration, and conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to head the FBI is, as Heather aptly put it, a dangerous whackaloon. After Patel, who made Americans gasp at his choice, it wouldn't surprise me if he chose Kyle Rittenhouse, Joe Arpaio, and Laura fucking Loomer to join his league of miscreants.

However, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz told Major Garrett on Face The Nation that he believes Kash Patel is a "very strong nominee" as he raged over the "gnashing of teeth" over 45-47's controversial and hyper-MAGA choice. And almost everything Cruz said is projection at an IMAX level.

"I believe every one of these cabinet nominees is going to be confirmed by the Senate," he insisted. "I think Kash Patel is going to be confirmed by the Senate."

Cruz went on to gush over Patel's resume, then said, "I got to say all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth, all of the people pulling their hair out, are exactly the people who are dismayed about having a real reformer come into the FBI and clean out the corrupted partisans who sadly have burrowed into senior career positions at the FBI."

"The FBI and the Department of Justice are two institutions incredibly important to the rule of law in the United States," Cruz said while dismissing the fact that his party has lashed out at the FBI for years. "I revere both, and one of the most tragic consequences of four years of Joe Biden- Kamala Harris is both DOJ and the FBI have been politicized and weaponized, and I think Kash Patel is a very strong nominee to take on the partisan corruption in the FBI."

Trump, though, is doing what he has baselessly said President Biden has done. The thing about narcissists like 45 is that they eventually destroy the things they profess to love. Things like this country, for example.