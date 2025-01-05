Fear The Claw Arm

Vacuum cleaners with robot arms
By John AmatoJanuary 5, 2025

A new vacuum cleaner with a claw arm.

I can see the killer claw arm movies coming.

Gizmodo:

It was only a matter of time before robot vacuums reached a new stage of evolution. Over the years, they have become faster, smarter, and can even climb. So, it should be no surprise to anyone here at CES 2025 that we’d see one that can sprout a claw arm to assist in its cleaning duties.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is a robot vacuum with a foldable arm inside its chassis. The “OmniGrip” mechanical arm can extend and twist to pick up small objects or bits of trash and drop them off at a designated area.

For some reason this triggered a memory of that great and hokey Roger Corman 1957 move Attack of the Crab Monsters

You can watch the whole movie on Youtube.

Scientists become trapped on a shrinking island with intelligent, murderous giant crabs.

If you hear weird clicking noises, run and open thread away.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon