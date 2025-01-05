Fear The Claw Arm

A new vacuum cleaner with a claw arm.

I can see the killer claw arm movies coming.

Gizmodo:

It was only a matter of time before robot vacuums reached a new stage of evolution. Over the years, they have become faster, smarter, and can even climb. So, it should be no surprise to anyone here at CES 2025 that we’d see one that can sprout a claw arm to assist in its cleaning duties. The Roborock Saros Z70 is a robot vacuum with a foldable arm inside its chassis. The “OmniGrip” mechanical arm can extend and twist to pick up small objects or bits of trash and drop them off at a designated area.

For some reason this triggered a memory of that great and hokey Roger Corman 1957 move Attack of the Crab Monsters

You can watch the whole movie on Youtube.

Scientists become trapped on a shrinking island with intelligent, murderous giant crabs.

If you hear weird clicking noises, run and open thread away.