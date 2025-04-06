Donald's Ag Secretary On The Penguin Tax: 'Come On, Whatever!'

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Donald's Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, on Sunday about her boss's tariff on the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are an Australian territory and one of the most remote places on Earth. It is, however, populated by seals and penguins. Unsurprisingly, she is as much of an idiot sandwich as Donald is.

"For example, President Trump laid out with a giant graphic of all the countries where tariffs were gonna, what he called reciprocal tariffs were gonna be imposed," Tapper said. "And you're imposing a 10% tariff on the Heard and McDonald Islands."

"The Heard and McDonald Islands have zero human inhabitants," he continued. "They have zero exports; they have zero imports. They do have a lot of penguins. Why are you putting import tariffs on islands that are entirely populated by penguins?"

"Well, I mean that, come on, Jake," Rollins said. "Obviously, here's the bottom line. We live under a tariff regime from other countries. We have too long seeded the idea that America goes first."

"I mean, come on, whatever," she continued as if she didn't know how to stop herself. "Listen, the people that are leading this are serious, intentional, patriotic, the smartest people I've ever worked with. I did not come up with the formulas."

"I'm the Ag Secretary," she said. "I studied agriculture at Texas A&M. I was in a lot of conversations to make sure our farmers and our ranchers were part of that. The President recognized the importance of inputs. We got potash and fertilizer to make sure they could do their planting."

"But I have no doubt that I speak on behalf of President Trump when he would say he has the utmost confidence in the team and what they have built and what they have put together," she added. "And we are unleashing a new golden age, and we will see an economy that will benefit not just every corner of America, but our farmers and our ranchers and the people that have been left behind for far too long by both Republicans and Democrats."

A golden age, eh? How are everyone's 401Ks doing? Let's check in with a Trump supporter: