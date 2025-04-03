'Population Zero': The Stable Genius Places Tariffs On Uninhabited Islands

The painfully stupid self-described Stable Genius® imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on Wednesday, which he deemed Liberation Day, and the stock market plummeted soon after his announcement. Before his speech, Donald wrote on Truth Social, "IT’S LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA!" Don't you feel liberated?

These weren't actually "reciprocal" tariffs, though, and after tariffing almost every damn place on Earth, the mad King unsurprisingly didn't include Russia. But he did slap tariffs on uninhabited islands with zero population- the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are an Australian territory and one of the most remote places on Earth. The seals, penguins, and other birds that inhabit the island were hit with a 10 percent "reciprocal tariff."

But that's not all. AFP reports:

Strings of ocean specks around the globe, including Australia's Cocos (Keeling) Islands and the Comoros off the coast of Africa, were likewise subjected to 10 percent new tariffs. Another eye-catching inclusion in the tariffs list was Myanmar, which is digging out from an earthquake that left nearly 3,000 people dead, and whose exports to the United States will now face 44 percent in new levies. Britain's Falkland Islands -- population 3,200 people and around one million penguins -- got particular punishment. The South Atlantic territory -- mostly famous for a 1982 war fought by Britain to expel an Argentinian invasion -- was walloped with tariffs of 41 percent on exports to the United States.

The Trump Tariff Tax is the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history. These Tariffs are nearly 10x the size of those imposed during the Trump-Pence Administration and will cost American families over $3,500 per year. Check Out“Spoiling America’s Golden Age”@AmericanFreedom 👇 pic.twitter.com/2NghyDc8c1 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 2, 2025

The Heard and McDonald Islands are completely uninhabited. Population zero. I guess we're going to tariff the seagulls?



It kind of feels like a White House intern went through Wikipedia's list of countries and just generated this list off of that with no further research. https://t.co/UpTgcICbg1 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 2, 2025

Trump administration has put a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald Islands….



which has a population of 0 people and is inhabited only by penguins. pic.twitter.com/oSx7LyU0b3 — MaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) April 2, 2025

No more cheap imported spiders and ants. — (@eddie0028.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T00:18:48.487Z

As The Washington Post noted, "The nation could see average import taxes reach 1930s levels." What a fun 'liberating' time it was in the 1930s.

BREAKING: Citizens of Heard and McDonald islands have issued a statement after trump's 10% tariff. pic.twitter.com/C7nYpAGRRb — Covie (@covie_93) April 2, 2025

Markets are tanking, my 401k is dropping like a rock, groceries are more expensive and he's trying to get rid of Social Security and Medicare.

Thanks Trump, you just ruined every American's future.

Take cover now, the next Great Depression is here. https://t.co/bJNhXkoqiQ — Helis Bor (@helisbor) April 2, 2025

That'll show those penguins a thing or two! He is the biggest dummy that ever dummied.