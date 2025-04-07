The Stable Genius: 'Don't Be A PANICAN' Over Stocks Crashing

Doesn't that make you feel better?
The Stable Genius: 'Don't Be A PANICAN' Over Stocks Crashing
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/Compilation/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardApril 7, 2025

Imagine, if you will, a president who is kneecapping senior citizens' retirement funds, calling them a 'PANICAN' after they express concern. Well, my fellow American citizens, we are all Panican-Americans today. And he made up a word. Isn't that cute?

In a Truth Social post on Orange Monday, Trump told Americans to be “Strong, Courageous, and Patient” as markets continued their freefall.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO," he continued. "Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!)."

“Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!” he added.

Social media users weighed in.

"panican" is not trump's best branding work. better take it into the factory and try again.

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T13:19:32.706Z

This is not your father's panican party

Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T14:23:31.201Z

this whole thing is being engineered by a guy who thought “panican” was going to hit

Mike (@85mf.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T13:45:11.141Z

Don’t be PANICAN,
Be HAPPY. (While you lose everything)🎼

Brian Guest (@brguest20.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T14:07:30.663Z

Last time he told you not "not to worry" half a million Americans died of Covid.

The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 2025-04-07T13:42:03.044Z

Donald posted that 30 minutes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 plunged more than 2% in the first half hour of the trading day. And he's been golfing for three days.

