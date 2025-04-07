The Stable Genius: 'Don't Be A PANICAN' Over Stocks Crashing

Imagine, if you will, a president who is kneecapping senior citizens' retirement funds, calling them a 'PANICAN' after they express concern. Well, my fellow American citizens, we are all Panican-Americans today. And he made up a word. Isn't that cute?
In a Truth Social post on Orange Monday, Trump told Americans to be “Strong, Courageous, and Patient” as markets continued their freefall.
“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO," he continued. "Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!)."
“Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!” he added.
Donald posted that 30 minutes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 plunged more than 2% in the first half hour of the trading day. And he's been golfing for three days.