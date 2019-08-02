Stuart Varney Flummoxed Over China Tariffs Crashing The Stock Markets

During this morning's broadcast of Varney & Company, Stuart was not a happy camper as the second day of big losses in the stock markets began after Trump threatened more tariffs against China.

I made a collage of this morning's show and Stuart, a rabid Trump supporter, was very unhappy with how Trump's latest threats to China is going to badly hurt the U.S. economy (and his personal portfolio?) for the second half of 2019.

He opened the show by covering China's response to the new trade or attacks which was not a capitulation as you might expect.

As the stock market began to collapse Varney said, "We're scrambling."

By the 11:00 am EST hour the markets had bottomed out and Varney was dejected. It must have been a bad day for him, too.