Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stuart Varney Flummoxed Over China Tariffs Crashing The Stock Markets

What is Varney's job, to defend Trump or to report what is actually happening to the markets?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

During this morning's broadcast of Varney & Company, Stuart was not a happy camper as the second day of big losses in the stock markets began after Trump threatened more tariffs against China.

I made a collage of this morning's show and Stuart, a rabid Trump supporter, was very unhappy with how Trump's latest threats to China is going to badly hurt the U.S. economy (and his personal portfolio?) for the second half of 2019.

He opened the show by covering China's response to the new trade or attacks which was not a capitulation as you might expect.

As the stock market began to collapse Varney said, "We're scrambling."

By the 11:00 am EST hour the markets had bottomed out and Varney was dejected. It must have been a bad day for him, too.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

'Tariff Man' Tanks Stock Market

'Tariff Man' Tanks Stock Market

Donald Trump's idiotic tweet where he called himself a "Tariff man" roiled the financial markets, leaving the Dow down over 700 points and tech stocks in the tank.
Dec 04, 2018
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.