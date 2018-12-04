'Tariff Man' Tanks Stock Market

This morning, President 'Tariff Man' picked up his phone and blew out his lying tweet from yesterday about reaching some kind of agreement with China about tariffs. Today's tweet informed his adoring (?!) public that he is really a "Tariff Man," which I suppose is not like being a butt man. Here's the series of tweets:

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

.....But if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Markets reacted, predictably. As I write, the Dow is down around 765 points, tech stocks are tanking, and markets as a whole are heading farther into negative territory. And when you have Fox Business also observing that stupid remarks from stupid men with way too much power can roil the markets in all kinds of bad ways as Gerri Willis did in the video above, you know it's just another day in the life of Captain Orange Idiot, the man with too few brains and way too much power.

And so here is what I say to Moron Orange: Great job pooping!