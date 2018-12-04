'Tariff Man' Tanks Stock Market

This morning, President 'Tariff Man' picked up his phone and blew out his lying tweet from yesterday about reaching some kind of agreement with China about tariffs. Today's tweet informed his adoring (?!) public that he is really a "Tariff Man," which I suppose is not like being a butt man. Here's the series of tweets:
Markets reacted, predictably. As I write, the Dow is down around 765 points, tech stocks are tanking, and markets as a whole are heading farther into negative territory. And when you have Fox Business also observing that stupid remarks from stupid men with way too much power can roil the markets in all kinds of bad ways as Gerri Willis did in the video above, you know it's just another day in the life of Captain Orange Idiot, the man with too few brains and way too much power.
And so here is what I say to Moron Orange: Great job pooping!
