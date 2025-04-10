HIGHWAY STAR By Deep Purple | Missioned Souls

A friend told me to check these kids out as they'd just released a new cover. I was impressed by their earlier version of Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" released about six months ago, so when I heard they'd done a Deep Purple cover I was expecting "Smoke on the Water," a song everyone seems to learn when they start out playing. I wasn't expecting they'd do "Highway Star," a much more difficult song to play and one that even professional musicians have trouble playing well. Instead, they nailed it. Pretty amazing stuff. The growth curve they're on musically is stunning.

Missioned Souls are from Cebu City, Philippines. From an earlier review on Louder when their earlier Zeppelin cover went viral.

Source: Louder

Missioned Souls are a family band whose videos have gathered more than eight million views on YouTube, and their latest, a cover of Led Zeppelin's classic Whole Lotta Love, finds Stacey (12 years old, rhythm guitar/vocals), Neisha (14, lead guitar), Naces (15, bass) and diminutive drummer Ice (10) capturing the sound and spirit of the original with youthful zest and no small amount of precision. "We are a family commissioned to propagate the importance of family unity by showing love and respect to each family member and for one another," say the band. "We put into action our God-given gifts to bring joy and fun into other people’s lives through music."

