HIGHWAY STAR By Deep Purple | Missioned Souls

Just some Filipino children nailing a rock anthem.
By Ed ScarceApril 10, 2025

A friend told me to check these kids out as they'd just released a new cover. I was impressed by their earlier version of Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" released about six months ago, so when I heard they'd done a Deep Purple cover I was expecting "Smoke on the Water," a song everyone seems to learn when they start out playing. I wasn't expecting they'd do "Highway Star," a much more difficult song to play and one that even professional musicians have trouble playing well. Instead, they nailed it. Pretty amazing stuff. The growth curve they're on musically is stunning.

Missioned Souls are from Cebu City, Philippines. From an earlier review on Louder when their earlier Zeppelin cover went viral.

Source: Louder

Missioned Souls are a family band whose videos have gathered more than eight million views on YouTube, and their latest, a cover of Led Zeppelin's classic Whole Lotta Love, finds Stacey (12 years old, rhythm guitar/vocals), Neisha (14, lead guitar), Naces (15, bass) and diminutive drummer Ice (10) capturing the sound and spirit of the original with youthful zest and no small amount of precision.

"We are a family commissioned to propagate the importance of family unity by showing love and respect to each family member and for one another," say the band. "We put into action our God-given gifts to bring joy and fun into other people’s lives through music."

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon